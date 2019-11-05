Scarlet Sponsor presentation

GALLIPOLIS — The WV Marine Corps Coordinating Council (WVMCCC) and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949 (VVA) presented a plaque to Jeff Smith of the Ohio Valley Bank at their offices in Gallipolis on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Ohio Valley Bank was a ‘Scarlet Sponsor’ for the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic on June 1. The plaque was presented to Jeff Smith, Chairman and CEO.

Thanks also to gold sponsors: American Electric Power, River Transportation, Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant, VFW Post 4464 and Honor Guard and Marathon Petroleum Co. LLC.

Appreciation from event organizers goes to MGM MarineCorps League 1180, DAV Post 141, American Legion Post 27, Gallia Auto Sales, Gallipolis Classic Cars and the Gallipolis area veterans.

The event honored over 1,250 military, veterans and their guests with free food, entertainment, military displays, classic and antique cars, rides in the Ohio River in World War II landing craft and door prizes.

Next year: May 30, 2020 (ninth annual).