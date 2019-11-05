Farmers Bank donates to Railroad Museum

Pictured, Jerry Davis of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Jim Love, Ronnie Keenan, Rose Stoney, Amanda Pearce of Gallipolis Farmers Bank. The museum received a donation from Farmers Bank recently. This is the second donation made by the financial institution, the first being made in 2017.

Pictured, Jerry Davis of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Jim Love, Ronnie Keenan, Rose Stoney, Amanda Pearce of Gallipolis Farmers Bank. The museum received a donation from Farmers Bank recently. This is the second donation made by the financial institution, the first being made in 2017. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/11/web1_DonationRailMuseum-2.jpg Pictured, Jerry Davis of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Jim Love, Ronnie Keenan, Rose Stoney, Amanda Pearce of Gallipolis Farmers Bank. The museum received a donation from Farmers Bank recently. This is the second donation made by the financial institution, the first being made in 2017. Jerry Davis | Courtesy Photo