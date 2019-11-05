Steve Evans Sausage donates in honor of Jewell Evans

Steve Evans Sausage donates to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank. From left to right are Michael Pierre, sales director for Steve Evans Sausage, Laurie Coleman, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, Steve Evans, Ike Stage, mayor of Grove. Donations were made in honor of Jewell Evans, Steve’s mother, who would have been 100, Nov. 4

Steve Evans Sausage makes a donation to Vinton Baptist Church Food Pantry. Tom Trevalen receives a check from Steve Evans to be used to buy 720 boxes of Steve Evans Sausage. The donation is made in honor Steve’s mother, Jewell, who would have been 100, Nov. 4.