Pembroke celebrates 90th anniversary

The Pembroke Book Club held its 90th anniversary celebration on Sept. 29 in the Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center Community Room. A special Pembroke Club banner was created for the event in honor of Lady Anne Clifford, Countess of Pembroke and patroness of early English arts and literature. Also, on the banner is Pembroke Club’s motto: “Advancing Women and Literature Since 1929.”

Local authors and book clubs were invited to attend. Club President Annette Hope made the welcoming remarks and introduced Debbie Saunders, Bossard Memorial Library director. Saunders was the moderator for the event and introduced local authors: Dr. Mel Simone, Ruby Taylor, Pastor Thomas Mollohan, Jake Bapst, Ivan Tribe, Michelle Miller, Patrecia Gray and Mia Enrico.

Simon talked about his biographical book “Two Rivers, a World Apart.” The book begins his life as a young boy on the banks of Pigalo River in his native country, the Philippines during WW II. He and his wife Lydia were searching the American dream and ended up living on the Ohio River in Gallipolis.

Californian Enrico, spoke about her book “Under His Wings.” It relates her life story and faith journey. She originally wanted to be a journalist, but she chose nursing as a means of getting to America. She fulfilled her dream of marrying a doctor when she married Dr. Roy Enrico, now a retired physician. She includes in her memoirs how her daughter’s life was spared by the intervention of God. The Enricos are the parents of Dr. Mel and Lydia Simon’s daughter-in-law, Dr. Agnes Simon.

Author Nellie “Ruby” Taylor is gathering information to write a book on John Hunt Morgan’s raid through Gallia County. She related that New Hope Church was burned during the raid. As far as Taylor knows there has never been any government restitution given.

Pastor Thomas Mollohan is a columnist for the church section of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune. He is the author of the following books: “Led by Grace,” as well as “The Fairy Tale Parables,” with “Crimson Harvest,” and “A Heart at Home with God.”

Bapst and Dr. Tribe collaborated on the book “Beryl Halley: the Life and Follies of a Zeigfield Beauty, 1897-1988.” Bapst is currently the University of Rio Grande’s archivist. When he took upon the task of organizing the upstairs of the Hal Greer Museum, he discovered newspaper clippings and pictures of Halley who was born and reared in Gallia County. She led a fascinating life. The men also co-wrote “University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College” published in 2018. Tribe, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Rio Grande has authored 12 books and more than 250 magazine and journal articles. He is a renowned expert on country music.

Local author, Michelle Miller spent most of her writing career as a journalist. She had completed a novel “Finding Evelyn” on a flash drive that she decided to have published through Amazon in January 2016. In the novel the character Evelyn tries to escape her abusive marriage. The story shows Evelyn’s road to freedom. Michelle’s new book “Reconstructing Evelyn (The Evelyn Series Book 2)” was published Sept. 28.

Gray is a member of the Point Pleasant’s Writer’s Guild and author of the following books: “The Thing” as well as “Jesus: Who is He?” with “To Mother with Love” and “Recipes and Remembrances (Point Pleasant Writer’s Guild).”

Local book clubs represented at the celebration were: Bossard Library, Vinton Books and Friends, Books and More, Civil War Book Club, Gallipolis Book Club, Pembroke, Philomatheon, Point Pleasant Writers Guild, Thursday Club and Trailblazers. Jackie Starcher and Gray were winners of the chrysanthemum door prizes. The enjoyable afternoon concluded with a beautiful reception catered by Becky Rothgeb.

Article submitted by Becky Carroll.