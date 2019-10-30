County Community Christmas Project returns

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Community Christmas Project (GCCCP) is a program that was created to help families in need in our community at Christmas time. This year, the children that receive gifts through this project will receive a small bag of items, such as an outfit, socks, underwear, shoes, and or a toy.

The final deadline to apply for the project is Nov. 1. Families can print a form off at Gallianet.net and return it to their child’s school. If they do not have children in school, they can turn it into the Gallia Department of Job and Family Services.

The Gallia County Christmas Project is a collaboration among area groups encompassing faith-based organizations and more in the hopes of helping provide Christmas gifts for area families. To be eligible, families must live in Gallia or have a child attending a Gallia school.

Those who do not have printers may visit the Bossard Memorial Library or Gallia Job and Family Services for assistance in filling out forms. All children in a family should be listed on the same form. Children not of school age should also be listed on the form.

According to Gallianet.net, all questions may be directed to the Body of Christ Outreach Ministry at Post Office Box 526, Kerr, Ohio 45643 or by email at galliacountyccp@yahoo.com. Typically, this is limited to address or phone number changes that are needed on the form so that one can be contacted for distribution. If children are sponsored, one will be contacted by phone or by mail to notify of the date/time to pick up your gifts. Applicants are asked to not contact project volunteers concerning a distribution date if they have not been contacted. Due to time constraints, messages asking when distribution dates will not be returned. The entire project is a volunteer effort and all information submitted to this program will be processed by volunteers. Applying for this project does not guarantee families will receive gifts. In addition, all gifts are donated or purchased with financial donations by area churches, businesses, organizations and individuals in our community.

