Elks donate to Snack Pack, GMC pantry

The food pantry at Grace United Methodist Church has been serving the Gallia Co. community since 2002. Thanks to continued food collections and donations from our community, the food pantry serves on the average 95 families monthly which represents approximately 250 individuals. The Grace UMC food pantry is open from 9-12 every Monday and Tuesday. Bob McClaskey, Exalted Ruler, Gallipolis Elks, presented a $500 check to Marlene Stout to help support the food pantry. The donation from the Gallipolis Elks was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Gallipolis Elks 107 purchased and delivered 154 cases of peanut butter to the Gallia Snack Pack storage area. This donation was made possible by the Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation along with an additional $190 from the Gallipolis Elks. In addition to the peanut butter, the Gallipolis Elks presented a check to Snack Pack for an additional $610. Elk’s members Bill Johnson, Gary Rife, and Gary Harrison, and Fred Bryant (not pictured) along with Snack Pack representative Harry Dillon are shown at the Snack Pack Distribution Center where the backpacks are filled. The Gallipolis Elks also donated $500 to the Grace United Methodist Church food pantry from the same grant.

Staff Report

The food pantry at Grace United Methodist Church has been serving the Gallia Co. community since 2002. Thanks to continued food collections and donations from our community, the food pantry serves on the average 95 families monthly which represents approximately 250 individuals. The Grace UMC food pantry is open from 9-12 every Monday and Tuesday. Bob McClaskey, Exalted Ruler, Gallipolis Elks, presented a $500 check to Marlene Stout to help support the food pantry. The donation from the Gallipolis Elks was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Grace-Marlene-Stout.jpg The food pantry at Grace United Methodist Church has been serving the Gallia Co. community since 2002. Thanks to continued food collections and donations from our community, the food pantry serves on the average 95 families monthly which represents approximately 250 individuals. The Grace UMC food pantry is open from 9-12 every Monday and Tuesday. Bob McClaskey, Exalted Ruler, Gallipolis Elks, presented a $500 check to Marlene Stout to help support the food pantry. The donation from the Gallipolis Elks was made possible by a grant from the Elks National Foundation. Submitted by Fred Bryant Gallipolis Elks 107 purchased and delivered 154 cases of peanut butter to the Gallia Snack Pack storage area. This donation was made possible by the Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation along with an additional $190 from the Gallipolis Elks. In addition to the peanut butter, the Gallipolis Elks presented a check to Snack Pack for an additional $610. Elk’s members Bill Johnson, Gary Rife, and Gary Harrison, and Fred Bryant (not pictured) along with Snack Pack representative Harry Dillon are shown at the Snack Pack Distribution Center where the backpacks are filled. The Gallipolis Elks also donated $500 to the Grace United Methodist Church food pantry from the same grant. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_My-Pictures.jpg Gallipolis Elks 107 purchased and delivered 154 cases of peanut butter to the Gallia Snack Pack storage area. This donation was made possible by the Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation along with an additional $190 from the Gallipolis Elks. In addition to the peanut butter, the Gallipolis Elks presented a check to Snack Pack for an additional $610. Elk’s members Bill Johnson, Gary Rife, and Gary Harrison, and Fred Bryant (not pictured) along with Snack Pack representative Harry Dillon are shown at the Snack Pack Distribution Center where the backpacks are filled. The Gallipolis Elks also donated $500 to the Grace United Methodist Church food pantry from the same grant. Submitted by Fred Bryant