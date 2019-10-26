Boy Scouts hold Alumni Dinner

GALLIPOLIS — Boy Scout Troop 200 of Gallipolis held their Annual Alumni Dinner and Court of Honor on October 5 at Gallia County Senior Center.

The spaghetti dinner was attended by 60 scouts, parents, friends and alumni. Two guests Ralph Bennett and Fritz Hohman were affiliated with scouting in the 1940s and 1950s. Bennett drove the troop bus on several outings including one to Niagara Falls. Ten current troop members received merit badges and rank: Nathaneal Baird, Christian Higginbotham, Gavin hunt, Kael O’Brien, Micah O’Brien, Eric Skidmore, Gage Smith, Isaiah Stinson, Adam Stout, and Conner Walter. Bob Oehler transferred the scoutmaster position to Steve Hunt. A flag retirement was led by Terry McKinniss, The Troop Committee Chairman closed the event. A history of the troop is being compiled starting with the first charter in 1912 and first Scoutmaster J. Harley Bovie.

Troop 200 and attendees retire American flags to close the annual Alumni Dinner. From left to right, Scoutmaster Steve Hunt, Micah O'Brien, Asst. Scoutmaster Jacob Oehler, Gage Smith, Isaiah Stinson, Adam Stout, Troop Committee Chairman Terry McKinniss, Conner Walter, Nathaneal Baird, Kael O'Brien, Gavin Hunt. Not pictured Eric Skidmore, Christian Higginbotham, Asst. Scoutmaster Bob Oehler, Asst. Scoutmaster John Oehler