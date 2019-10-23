MU’s RCBI partners with new aerospace company

Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is partnering with Novus Aero Development, a newly created West Virginia technology company, to manufacturer a concept aircraft and aerospace components that will enhance the safety and affordability of the general aviation market.

The partnership is the result of outreach by RCBI AERO, the institute’s aerospace proof-of-concept and training center, to attract new aerospace investment and expand the industry in the Tri-State region.

Parts for the aircraft prototype and other aerospace components will be manufactured at RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centers in West Virginia. RCBI Machinist Technology/CNC students will assist with the manufacturing process, helping create a knowledgeable pool of talent that Novus can call upon when full-scale production begins.

Novus officials said they expect the aircraft and aerospace components also will have law enforcement and military applications.

“The aerospace industry is expanding across West Virginia,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. “This specific partnership brings to West Virginia a new company that has the potential to create aerospace jobs and develop a skilled workforce at the same time.”

“The Huntington region is an ideal home for growing aerospace companies like Novus Aero Development,” said David Lieving, president & CEO of Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO). “Huntington also is home to highly skilled workers and world-class workforce training opportunities provided by RCBI and Marshall University. HADCO welcomes Novus Aero Development to the region.”

Aerospace technical services and training are provided by RCBI AERO, which is a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)-funded Regional Innovation Strategies initiative. For more information about how RCBI AERO is helping to grow the regional aerospace sector, contact Director Jim Smith at jsmith@rcbi.org or 304-781-1688.

Information submitted by RCBI.

Nate Mullins (left), meets with Jim Smith, director of RCBI AERO, in front of another lightweight aircraft Mullins helped develop. He is one of the owners of Novus Aero Development and has nearly 10 years of experience in designing and manufacturing composite aircraft. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Novus.jpg Nate Mullins (left), meets with Jim Smith, director of RCBI AERO, in front of another lightweight aircraft Mullins helped develop. He is one of the owners of Novus Aero Development and has nearly 10 years of experience in designing and manufacturing composite aircraft. RCBI Courtesy