OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio― On Oct. 15, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Nov. 10, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25. For 10 years straight, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

“Thank you to the shareholders, customers, and employees who have made it possible for this American company to maintain a steady dividend for a decade. This milestone and the success that we share in would not have been possible without the support of our community,” said CEO Tom Wiseman.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 18 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.