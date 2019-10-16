Managing winter heating costs

Columbia Gas is encouraging customers to prepare for the upcoming winter heating season by taking control of their home energy costs. Assistance is available by calling 1-800-344-4077 to speak with a customer service representative or by visiting ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Assistance for more information.

“We all know that winter can be a strain both physically and mentally, but it doesn’t have to be a strain on your budget,” said Dan Creekmur, president of Columbia Gas of Ohio. “Monthly bills can add up quickly, and that’s why we’re here to help. Columbia Gas offers payment plans and various financial assistance options all winter long to help make managing your finances a bit less stressful.”

Help is available to reestablish or maintain service for anyone who has been shut off for non-payment or facing a disconnect notice. Customers can pay a maximum of $175 plus a reconnection fee to reestablish service, regardless of how much is owed. Other programs, such as the HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) Winter Crisis Program, are available through local community action agencies to help income-eligible customers manage heating costs. The Winter Crisis Program provides funding to maintain or restore service. Payment programs that divide past-due balances into smaller amounts are also available for all customers throughout the winter heating season.

Submitted by Columbia Gas.

Columbia Gas offers options