Gallia Legislative Town Hall

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, along with Holzer Medical Center, will host the 2019 Gallia County Chamber Legislative Town Hall event this Friday in the Davis Family Conference Rooms ABC at Holzer Medical Center.

Doors open at 9 a.m., program begins at 9:30 a.m.

Local, state, and regional elected officials have been invited to serve as panelists.

At this time, confirmed attendees include, Jason C. Stephens (Stephens has been selected by the House Majority Caucus to represent the 93rd House District, which includes Gallia and Jackson counties, most of Lawrence County and part of Vinton County); Jamie Barker (Representative U.S. Senator Rob Portman); Sam Miller (Representative U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown); Juli Stephens (Representative U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson); Kelly Smith (Representative Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague), and Gallia County Commissioner David K. Smith and Commission President Brent Saunders.

Attendees will be directed through the ASU entrance at the rear of the hospital and to the ground floor. Morning pastries and refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by AT&T.

Information provided by Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber, Holzer and ATT partner