Fruth Charitable Trust makes donation

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Jack & Frances “Babs” Fruth Charitable Trust recently made a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Twenty-Five years ago, when Jack and “Babs” Fruth were working on their wills, they decided to start a trust that would be distributed upon both of their deaths to several organizations within Point Pleasant. Mrs. Fruth passed away earlier this year on Jan. 21.

Both Jack and “Babs” held a special place in their heart for their hometown and the people they lived and worked beside for many years. Their hope was to help contribute to the needs and education of Point Pleasant and Mason County communities.

Trinity United Methodist Church received $52,344.55 from the trust. This donation will go toward the principle on the loan for the Trinity Christian Community Center building.

The Trinity Community Center was built in 2011. Members of Trinity United Methodist wanted a way to connect the church with the community, and the idea for a community center soon became a reality due to generous people donating both time and finances.

Today, the church sees over 500 people come and use the Trinity Community Center on a regular basis. The most popular activities held at the center are Upward sports programs like basketball and cheerleading. Also, the Christian based CenterShot Archery Program has a home there, with 132 individuals participating in the program.

“The church members wanted to create a conduit – to reach out and see people embrace the church and what it represents – faith in Jesus,” Rev. S. Jeff Anderson shared with Fruth staff members and family, “Trinity’s Community Center provides an environment of Christian love and support. This love can be modeled and witnessed by children, grandparents, and parents who come to watch their children participate in the programs.”

The Trinity Christian Community Center has brought kids and families together from other churches, children with no church background, and children who come from broken and pain-filled families. Thanks to Point Pleasant having The Trinity Christian Community Center, these children have all come to one place to be loved, given attention, and shown respect by adults who take an interest in helping in the different programs available.

Trinity United Methodist Church members expressed their gratitude for the Fruth Family’s gift, “We are very appreciative to the Fruth Family for this gift – when we as Christians see benevolence like this – it reminds us in our inner being what Jesus would have wanted us to do for one another and we feel uplifted, and rejoice in the kindness of others,” Anderson spoke for his church.

Jack and “Babs” were co-founders of Fruth Pharmacy. Fruth Pharmacy is a family-owned business with 31 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. It has been in business since November of 1952.

Information submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.

Pictured back row, from left, Rev. S. Jeff Anderson, Jim Rossi, John Fruth, Mike Fruth; from row, from left, Joan Fruth, Lynne Fruth. Joan is holding a portrait of her parents, Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/10/web1_Fruth.jpg Pictured back row, from left, Rev. S. Jeff Anderson, Jim Rossi, John Fruth, Mike Fruth; from row, from left, Joan Fruth, Lynne Fruth. Joan is holding a portrait of her parents, Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth. Fruth | Courtesy