Ramey selected for Under Armour Camp

Taylor Ramey, a junior at River Valley HS, was selected to attend the Under Armour Factory Softball Christmas camp and national tournament in Vero Beach, Florida. Taylor is an softball player for RVHS and plays in the summer softball travel team for the WV Tide 18u. Taylor’s coaches nominated her for the Under Armour tryouts in Columbus where she competed against young ladies from across the United States and other countries for the few slots available at the camp. Taylor’s long term goal is to go to college, play softball and become an occupational therapist. To help cover some of the expenses for the camp, the Gallipolis Elks donated $500 to her. Pictured from left to right is ER Bob McClaskey, Taylor Ramey, and Angie Halfhill, Taylor’s “Nanny.”

