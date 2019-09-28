Gallia Retired Teachers hear community opportunities

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Retired Teachers Association met on Aug. 8 at noon at the Bossard Library in Gallipolis. President Gail Belville called the meeting to order. Beth James led the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag and Henry Dillon gave the blessing prior to a catered meal served by Brad and Tiffany Gillenwater. Retired teacher Angela Walton introduced her guests, Roxanne and Rosemary Dziedzic from South Carolina.

Lora Snow, Executive Director and founder of the Ohio Valley Symphony (OVS), provided a bit of history of the Ariel Opera House which is home of the OVS. The first concert was held on April 1, 1989 to show off the potential of the Ariel Opera House and the general interest in bringing live, professional, orchestral music to a local audience. Renovations were made to the theatre and the opening took place in 1990. The OVS celebrated its 30th year on March 30, 2019. OVS offers a six-concert subscription series which includes five classical and one pops Christmas Concert always held the first Saturday in December. Concert dates will follow on: October 26, November 9, December 7, March 21, and April 25. The Ohio Valley Symphony is the only professional orchestra in the Ohio River Valley. More information on the OVS can be obtained by calling the box office at 740-446-ARTS.

Lynn Pauley from the Bossard Library apprised the audience of the opportunities and services offered at the library. Several of these include: WIFI-To-Go Hot Spots may be checked out for two weeks; online college courses which provide a certificate of completion upon finishing and offer many teacher-related courses; visual library including e-books, music, videos, comic books, etc.; board and card games; Launch Pads offering educational apps for K-6 as well as adults; databases things like genealogy research using Ancestry Library edition, military record research, a how-to-do home repair, hobbies and crafts, and recipes from all over the world, just to name a few. Other activities include: yoga, adult coloring, a writer’s guild, adult book club, Civil War Book Club led by Dr. Sam Wilson, and “how-to” workshops. An adult Winter Read will start in January. A NASA interactive exhibit will begin on September 7 and continue through January 5. It is SPACE: A Journey to our Future. The exhibit will be free to the public but online reservations are recommended. Walk-in entry will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants will be able to touch actual rocks from the lunar surface and Mars; explore a future Lunar Base Camp while walking through a full-size space habitat and work pod; take a spin on a centrifuge that is powered like a bicycle; get a close-up look at a wide range of artifacts from the space program; and, to experience the past, present and future of space through other displays, interactives, and experiences. Ages 12 and under are admitted with a responsible adult. Groups of 10 or more must contact the library for reservations. Contact the Bossard Library at 740-446-7323, Extension 229 or 235 for more information.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given and approved. A regional Ohio Retired Teacher Association meeting will be held on Aug. 29 in Jackson. A few members of the Gallia County Retired Teachers executive committee plan to attend.

The following were recognized for a July or August birthday: Gail Belville, Debbie Rhodes, Ollie Paxton-Tipple, Lois Carter, and Doris Lanham. A sympathy card was sent to Nancy Hood. A get-well card was sent to Clay Baker. Hazel Carico celebrated her 97th birthday on August 14 with an open house at her home. Cards may be sent to Hazel at 1489 Fairfield Church Road, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Our June scholarship recipient, Skylar Jones, was recently crowned 2019 Miss Gallia County.

A thank you was given to Barb Burnette and Nancy Hood for the table decorations. President Belville reminded members to keep track of their volunteer hours.

Door prizes donated by Acquisitions, Ohio Valley Symphony, and West Banco were won by Cathy Elliott, Helenlu Morgan, and Jimmy Steele. There were several winners during the fund-raising raffle which is held at each meeting through donations by the membership.

The next meeting of the Gallia County Retired Teachers will be on October 10 at noon at the Quality Inn in Gallipolis. A buffet-style meal will be available.