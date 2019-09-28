GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Sept. 25, 2019

Total Headage: 453

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $100.00 – $127.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00-$121.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $90.00-$110.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00 – $111.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $110.00 – $142.00; 400-500 pounds: $112.00 – $141.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00 – $145.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $110.00 – $136.00; 500-600 pounds: $100.00-$120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $120.00-$147.50; 400-600 pounds: $100.00-$133.00; 600-800 pounds: $90.00-$112.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $40.00 – $59.50; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $40.00; Bred Cows: $250.00 $710.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $460.00

Bulls

By Weight: $70.00-$80.00

Small Animals

Aged Goats: $95.00; Heavy Hogs: $69.00

Announcements:

Small Animal Sale (including boxed lots) – Oct. 12, 11 a.m.; Farm Machinery & Equipment Sale – Oct. 12 10 a.m.; Horse & Tack Sale – Oct. 12, 5 p.m.