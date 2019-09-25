County schools recognize Constitution Day

Taylor Huck, Grace Wamsley and Libby North of River Valley High School share a lesson about the formation of Congress with elementary students as part of Constitution Day. According to RVHS teacher Brea McClung, RVHS students taught fellow students recently at Vinton, Addaville and Southwestern Elementary schools about the seven articles and the basic structure of American government and read parts of the Constitution. Ohio asks that each school do something to remember September 17, 1787, the day of the signing of the US Constitution.

Taylor Huck, Grace Wamsley and Libby North of River Valley High School share a lesson about the formation of Congress with elementary students as part of Constitution Day. According to RVHS teacher Brea McClung, RVHS students taught fellow students recently at Vinton, Addaville and Southwestern Elementary schools about the seven articles and the basic structure of American government and read parts of the Constitution. Ohio asks that each school do something to remember September 17, 1787, the day of the signing of the US Constitution. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_ConstitutionDay.jpg Taylor Huck, Grace Wamsley and Libby North of River Valley High School share a lesson about the formation of Congress with elementary students as part of Constitution Day. According to RVHS teacher Brea McClung, RVHS students taught fellow students recently at Vinton, Addaville and Southwestern Elementary schools about the seven articles and the basic structure of American government and read parts of the Constitution. Ohio asks that each school do something to remember September 17, 1787, the day of the signing of the US Constitution. Courtesy photo | Brea McClung