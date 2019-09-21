Walk one mile for Falls Prevention Awareness

Please mark your calendars for Monday, Sept. 23, as the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) joins STEADY U Ohio, the state’s older adult falls prevention initiative, for the annual “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” event to observe National Falls Prevention Awareness Month in September.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 is hosting a one-mile falls prevention awareness walk at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 beginning at the Holzer Wellness Center, located at 735 Second Avenue in Gallipolis. Everyone is invited and encouraged to participate. The number of participants and miles walked will be reported to the STEADY U Ohio Initiative and counted toward the state’s goal of 10 million steps statewide. Walking is one of the most essential exercises we can do to maintain strength, endurance and flexibility as we age, so a group fitness walk is a great way to promote falls prevention. The AAA7 is happy to partner locally with Holzer Health System and Arbors at Gallipolis for the event.

Last year across the state, 106 groups or events and more than 16,000 participants walked 39,126 miles – or 97.8 million steps – all in the name of older adult falls prevention!

Falls among older Ohioans have reached epidemic proportions; one in three older adults will fall this year, and falls are the leading cause of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths among our elders. A single fall can change the life not only of the person who falls, but also his or her family members who may have to become a caregiver for their loved one. The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging, and most falls can be prevented.

STEADY U Ohio is a statewide collaborative falls prevention initiative, supported by Ohio government and state business partners to ensure that every county, every community and every Ohioan knows how they can prevent falls, one step at a time. Visit www.steadyu.ohio.gov for falls prevention resources and tips tailored to individuals, families, health care providers, business and community leaders and all Ohioans.

For more information about the local event or to RSVP, please call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah Hollingshead at extension 247.

Submitted by AAA7.