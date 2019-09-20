Chronic pain self-management workshop

Live in Gallia County or surrounding communities? Do you have long-term pain or are you caring for someone living with chronic pain? If so, are you looking for better ways to manage pain?

Chronic pain is any pain that lasts for more than three months. Chronic pain can have a profound negative effect on a person’s well-being and quality of life leading to depression, exhaustion and isolation. More than 100 million people suffer with chronic pain in the United States.

“Chronic Pain Self-Management” is an educational series presented by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) that is designed to help individuals age 60 and over with learning proven strategies to manage chronic pain and feel better. The program was developed with Stanford University and has been evaluated in clinical trials. People who participate in the program generally report more energy, less pain and improved mental health. They are also less dependent on others, more involved in everyday activities, and are more satisfied with their lives.

The class is not a substitute for medical treatment, but can give you tools and ideas to improve or complement treatments and other efforts to manage your pain. Participants will learn about treatment options and be better able to make informed decisions about the treatments that are right for them.

Classes are available to attendees at no cost and consist of six sessions held once a week. Two experienced class leaders conduct the classes and provide interactive lessons and discussions. Attendees will receive a free book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain,” developed specifically for the class that covers topics such as managing specific chronic conditions, exercise, communicating with your doctor, managing medications, and more.

“Chronic Pain Self-Management” will give you the tools surrounding a number of topics, such as:

Setting and achieving personal goals.

Strategies to deal with pain, stress, fatigue and depression.

Using physical ability to improve strength and flexibility.

Using medications safely and effectively.

Relaxation

Communicating with your doctor and your family about your pain.

Pre-registration for “Chronic Pain Self-Management” is required by calling the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277, extension 247 (Hannah) or extension 284 (Carla). The classes will be held in Gallipolis beginning on October 16th and meet every Wednesday until November 20th from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Classes will be held at Perry Physical Therapy, located at 334 Second Avenue in Gallipolis. Deadline to register is October 9th.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home consultation at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by AAA7.