The 2019 Gallia County Junior Fair Pretty Baby results, as presented by the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club, were as follows:

Girl 0-3 Month

1st place Pyper Mooney, daughter of Alicia Adkins. 2nd place Ava Davis, daughter of Tyler and Tracy Davis. 3rd place Averie Evans, daughter of Eric and Ashley Evans.

Boys 0-3 Month

1st place Kase Phoenix, son of James Phoenix and Renee Meek. 1st place Easton Hill, son of Dustin and Caitlin Hill. Girls 4-6 Month.

1st place Karsyn Blake, daughter of Alexis Blake. 1st place Oakley Stevens, daughter of Nick and Cinda Stevens.

Boys 4-6 Month

1st place Cashton Cain, son of Pam Cain. 2nd place Zayden Hatfield, son of Nadine Mooney. 2nd place Caiden Howell, son of Stephen and Michelle Howell.

Girls 7-9 Months

1st place Elsie Sanders, daughter of Jacob and Chrissie Sanders. 1st place Miya Reynolds, daughter of Tia Wood.

Boys 7-9 Months

1st place Zayn Mc Combs, son of Dustin and Kassidy McCombs. 2nd place Jace Taylor, son of Marshall Taylor and Kimberly Mulllins. 3rd place Liam Gibson, son of Derek Gibson and Alishia Plants

Girls 10-12 Month

1st place Elle Butcher, daughter of Kevin and Elizabeth Butcher. 2nd place Isabela Sanders, daughter of Trey and Destiny Sanders. 2nd place Kenna Stanford, daughter of Katylan Stanford. 3rd place Nevaeh Kinnison, daughter of Cheyenne Kinnison.

Boys 10-12 Months

1st place Jagger Cremeens, son of Trent and Angela Cremeens. 2nd place Major Saunders, son of Pete and Heather Saunders. 3rd place Mason Alexander, son of Nicholas and Ashley Alexander.

Girls 13-15 Months

1st place Arianna Bailey, daughter of Robert and Nichole Bailey. 2nd place Zeriah Harris, daughter of Zeckariah Harris and Angel Harrop. 3rd place Harmoni Reed, daughter of Will and Staci Reed.

Boys 13-15 Months

1st place Evander Valentine, son of Michael Valentine and Natasha Smith. 2nd place Jackson Duty, son of Bridget Duty. 3rd place Emric Hill, son of Ariel Byus.

Girls 16-19 Month

1st place Braylie Newell, daughter of Brandon Newell and Haley Cox. 2nd place Naveah Adkins, daughter of Natasha Adkins. 3rd place Paisley Call, daughter of Jeffery and Ashley Call.

Boys 16-19 Months

1st place Wyatt Mc Fall, son of Denis and Amy Mc Fall. 1st place Parker Roush, son of Travis and Ashley Roush.

Girls 20-23 Months

1st place Micaiah Ross, daughter of Cia Jay and Julie Ross. 2nd place Matilda Beaver, daughter of Jillian Beaver. 3rd place Ella Hall, daughter of Rebecca Hall.

Boys 20-23 Months

1st place Tristan Corbin, son of Megan Corbin. 1st place Keith Mullins Jr., son of Keith Mullins and Summer Dickenson.

Girls 2 Year

1st place Kianna Peck, daughter of Aleena Peck. 2nd place Natalee Cummons, daughter of Nate and Allie Cummons. 3rd place Madisyn Clark, daughter of Brianna Spencer.

Boys 2 Year

1st place Bodie Cooke, son of Kaci Cooke. 2nd place Brandon Waugh, son of Curt and Alyssa Waugh. 3rd place Knox Martin, son of Joe and Samantha Martin.

Girls 3 Year

1st place Aliviah Mullins, daughter of Keith Mullins and Summer Dickenson. 2nd place Lyla Council, daughter of Aleshia Ellis. 3rd place Callie Donley, daughter of Janelle Donley. 3rd place Paisley Thompson, daughter of Kristin Thompson.

Boys 3 Year

1st place Tyler Lawson, son of Casey Whitt and Amanda Lawson. 2nd place Kaison Stanford, son of Katylan Stanford. 3rd place Weston Smith, son of Derek and Lindsey Smith.

Girls 4 Year

1st place Marli Goff, daughter of Maddison Maynard. 2nd place Paizleigh Painter, daughter of Hannah Painter. 3rd place Maddison Hatfield, daughter of Nadine Mooney.

Boys 4 Year

1st place Niko Goody, son of Brian Coleman. 2nd place James Cox, son of Stacey Cox. 2nd place Liam Corbin, son of Megan Corbin.

Girls 5 Year

1st place Aaliyah Adkins, daughter of Natasha Adkins. 2nd place Keely Pishner, daughter of Jesse and Lorena Pishner. 3rd place Adabelle Alexander, daughter of Cary Patterson.

Boys 5 Year

1st place Thomas “Rush” Cummons, son of Thomas Scott and Courtney Cummons.