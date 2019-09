Wilcoxen Funeral Home is the first business to support the 2019 Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet. The annual event is sponsored by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club with support from area businesses and individuals. This year’s banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Point Pleasant First Church of God on Oct. 17. Presenting the check is Richie Green, licensee in charge with Wilcoxen Funeral Home, along with Matt Roush of Wilcoxen. Receiving the check is Larry Jones of the Rotary Club.

