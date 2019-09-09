BHCC surgical tech grads

RIO GRANDE — The Buckeye Hills Career Center held the graduation for the certificate program in the school of Surgical Technology for 2019 on August 22, 2019 with Dr. Alice Dachowski, MD, as the guest speaker.

The school of Surgical Technology began in 1999 preparing students in theory and application of sterile and aseptic technique and combines knowledge of human anatomy, surgical procedures and implementation of instruments and techniques to facilitate a physician in performing invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

Back Row: James Oiler-Instructor, Debbie Willis-Instructor, Mary Ray, Brianna Simpson, Nyles Riggs, Shayla Taylor, December Zeigler, Becka Wrinkle, Karlie Lester, Remington Carpenter. Front Row: Caleb Carter, Hunter Arthur, Zoe Ruckel, Lydia Walker, Brooklyn Carpenter, Josie Prater, Lori Hilderbrant-Director. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_SurgTech2019.jpg Back Row: James Oiler-Instructor, Debbie Willis-Instructor, Mary Ray, Brianna Simpson, Nyles Riggs, Shayla Taylor, December Zeigler, Becka Wrinkle, Karlie Lester, Remington Carpenter. Front Row: Caleb Carter, Hunter Arthur, Zoe Ruckel, Lydia Walker, Brooklyn Carpenter, Josie Prater, Lori Hilderbrant-Director.