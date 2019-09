GALLIPOLIS — Recipients of the 2019 Gallia County Vietnam Veterans of America # 709 Scholarships are 2019 graduates of Gallia Academy Grace Sydnor, and Katie Carpenter.

Grace is the daughter of Greg and Lorna Adkins, and will be attending Cedarville University majoring in Early Child Education. Katie is the daughter of David and Deanna Carpenter, and will be attending Kent State University majoring in Visual Communications and Design.

Sydnor https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Sydnor.jpg Sydnor Carpenter Carpenter https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/09/web1_Carpenter.jpg Carpenter Carpenter