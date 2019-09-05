PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Watson and McComas reunion was held on Aug. 11, 2019, at Raccoon Creek Park Shelterhouse Two with 102 in attendance.

New cousins met for the first time which include: Judy and Don Wolfe, New Jersey, Ralph, Rebecca and Mary Swenson, New York, Mary McComas and Brenda Darst, Corning, Ohio, Dan, Eileen, Dave, Pam and Doug Dillon, Dayton, Ohio, Scott, Kayla and Liam McComas, Florida, Julie and Mike Ertz, Iowa.

Others in attendance were: Neil, Jimmy, Sabrina, Emerald, Ryan, Donovan, Gloria, Maralene, Tim and Bob Watson, Braxton Payne, Frieda Erwin, Kelly Haner, Meiki Wyant, David and Liz (Watson) Walters, Doyle and Joyce McDonald, Brittany Cox and Bentley, Karlee Cox, Beverly Sullivan, C.J., Dalton and Abby Mayse, Patsy Stanley, Denise and Shelby Richards, Judy Barcus, Donna, Elizabeth, David, Phillip, Jill, Boston, Briston, Owen and Ayvah Massie, Jana and Jeffrey Garnes, Keaton Houck, Barry and Brenda Bowman, Michael, Bridget, and Dillon Conrad, Tonya Chapman, Barbara and Linda McComas, Kenny and Carolyn McComas, Stephanie, Kamren, and Komer Eplin, Peyton Jackson, Karen Nicholas, Micaela, Kaitlyn and Christopher Meade, Mary, Jerry and Cody Christian, Michael, Maddie, Ayden, Kently, Braylor, Easton and Allyonna Wolford, Dorothy (Watson) Hunt, Rich Doucette.

Cousin Julie Ertz, who was adopted at birth, was united with her family (the Watsons) after 60 years. Through her cousins Judy Wolfe and Patsy Stanley, she got to meet her brothers Donovan and Gloria Watson, Phillip and Lois Barry and lots of new cousins.

Barry Bowman gave the blessing over the food. Door prizes were given and blessing plates to cousins. The next reunion will be held August 9, 2020.