GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The lastest livestock report is as follows from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696:

Date of Sale: Aug. 28

Total Headage: 428

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $111.00 – $136.00; 700-800 pounds: $100.00-$121.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$121.00; 700-800 pounds: $90.00 – $107.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $140.00 – $159.00; 400-500 pounds: $137.00 – $159.00; 500-600 pounds: $120.00 – $149.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $120.00 – $140.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00-$140.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $130.00-$148.00; 400-600 pounds: $102.00-$143.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00-$127.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $30.00 – $59.00; Canner/Cutter: $20.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $550.00 $1050.00; Cow Calf Pairs: $650.00 – $1010.00

Bulls

By Weight: $66.00-$83.50

Small Animals

Hair Lambs: $70.00; Meat Type Kid Goats: $27.50-$37.50; Aged Goats: $100.00-151.00