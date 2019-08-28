Pleasant View Professional Counseling opens

A ribbon cutting was recently held for Pleasant View Professional Counseling, LLC., located at 610 ½ Main Street, Suite B, upstairs right in the Shaw & Shaw office in downtown Point Pleasant, W.Va. Pleasant View provides mental health counseling for West Virginia and Ohio residents, adults and children ages 10 and up. Counselor Samantha Fooce offers assessment and counseling services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., with evening hours and telehealth available to meet the needs of students and those employed. Please call 304-675-5775 to schedule an appointment and check Facebook or pleasantviewcounseling.com for information and updates. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Mason County Chamber Director Hilda Austin, Mayor Brian Billings, Fooce and husband Kevin Fooce, Larry Jones, chamber vice president.

