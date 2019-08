Gallipolis First Church Of The Nazarene Missions is currently working on its Hunger Bags for the 7th year.

Other area churches participating Elizabeth Chapel, Church Of Christ & Christian Union, Fellowship Of Faith, River Cities Fellowship, Vinton Baptist and Grace United Methodist.

These non perishable food bags are given to kids in the city and county school systems for Thanksgiving .

If you would like to donate you can see one of these churches or call 740-306-7438 to give.