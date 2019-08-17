Board of DD recognizes supporters

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Board of Developmental Disabilities recently recognized Tim Stout, retired staff (Gallco Worskshop Director), Pastor Ron Bynum of Rodney Pike Church of God and Buckeye Hills Center’s Diversified Health Occupations program students for their efforts in serving the students at Guiding Hand School.

The Gallia Board of Developmental Disabilities placed engraved pavers around the walkway of the school and the flagpole recognizing their support of service.

The board superintendent thanked all honored recipients for their service, time and contributions.

Past Board of DD Superintendent Pamela Combs, Angelia Ellis, Pastor Ron Bynum of Rodney Pike Church of God, Chelsie Mullins and Tim Stout. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_RodneyChurch.jpg Past Board of DD Superintendent Pamela Combs, Angelia Ellis, Pastor Ron Bynum of Rodney Pike Church of God, Chelsie Mullins and Tim Stout. Buckeye Hills Diversified Occupations’ students with instructors Becky Stump and Tracy Staten with Pamela Combs, past board superintendent. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_BoardofDDRecognition.jpg Buckeye Hills Diversified Occupations’ students with instructors Becky Stump and Tracy Staten with Pamela Combs, past board superintendent.