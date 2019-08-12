DKG visit inn

ROCKBRIDGE — The Beta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) recently met in June at Glenlaurel Scottish Inn in Rockbridge, for a planning meeting.
Vice President Donna DeWitt gave devotions centered around the Bible verses of Psalms 20:5; Proverbs 20:7; Proverbs 4:1-2; and, Matthew 7:9-11 and the themes of Father’s Day and Flag Day, both observed in June. President Cathy Greenleaf gave the blessing before members enjoyed a meal of penne pasta tossed in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce with roasted chicken breast, spring salad mix with house vinaigrette and dessert. After the meal, the members had a short meeting to plan for the 2019-2020 program book. Following the meeting, members enjoyed a tour of the Glenlaurel Lodge, grounds, gift shop, and cottages by head groundskeeper Rick Brown. Glenlaurel Scottish Inn will celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary with special events in July.
The next meeting of the Beta Alpha Chapter of DKG will be on September 6 at 6:30 at the Gallia-Vinton ESC in Wood Hall at The University of Rio Grande for a presentation on “Putting the Brakes on Summer Slide”. DKG is an international organization of women educators dedicated to promoting the profession of women in education and educational issues in general.