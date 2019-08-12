DKG visit inn

ROCKBRIDGE — The Beta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) recently met in June at Glenlaurel Scottish Inn in Rockbridge, for a planning meeting.

Vice President Donna DeWitt gave devotions centered around the Bible verses of Psalms 20:5; Proverbs 20:7; Proverbs 4:1-2; and, Matthew 7:9-11 and the themes of Father’s Day and Flag Day, both observed in June. President Cathy Greenleaf gave the blessing before members enjoyed a meal of penne pasta tossed in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce with roasted chicken breast, spring salad mix with house vinaigrette and dessert. After the meal, the members had a short meeting to plan for the 2019-2020 program book. Following the meeting, members enjoyed a tour of the Glenlaurel Lodge, grounds, gift shop, and cottages by head groundskeeper Rick Brown. Glenlaurel Scottish Inn will celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary with special events in July.

The next meeting of the Beta Alpha Chapter of DKG will be on September 6 at 6:30 at the Gallia-Vinton ESC in Wood Hall at The University of Rio Grande for a presentation on “Putting the Brakes on Summer Slide”. DKG is an international organization of women educators dedicated to promoting the profession of women in education and educational issues in general.

Pictured from left to right:Bambi Roush, Donna DeWitt, Mary Withee, Debbie Rhodes, Doris Lanham, Cathy Greenleaf, Vickie Powell, Lois Carter, and Helenlu Morgan. Deborah Kerwood, not pictured.