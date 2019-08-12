GRT installs new officers

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met at the Corral at Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) at noon on April 11. Patsy Schuldt led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the blessing was given by Jack James.

President Gail Belville introduced Jamie Nash, Superintendent of BHCC. He emphasized that career technical education is the pathway to success for many high school students. Goals of BHCC include: identifying gaps, striving for a drug free school population, and improving attendance. After Nash’s presentation, a meal was served by the Culinary Arts Class of BHCC.

Guest Karen Butt, liaison for Ohio Retired Teachers in Southern Ohio installed the officers for the organization for 2019-2020 as follows: President – Gail Belville; Vice President – Karen Polcyn; Treasurer – Jack James; and, Secretary – Chris Williams. Butt informed the group that Don Baker will be taking the Southeastern Ohio liaison position beginning August of this year. She encouraged the group to continue to increase membership and to work together to stay an active group.

The secretary and treasurer both gave their reports. These were both approved by the membership. Dallie Forgey was recognized for having a March birthday. A sympathy card was sent to the family of Judy Burdell. There was no old business. Under new business the membership voted to award a scholarship to a qualifying senior at the Ohio Valley Christian School in addition to Gallia Academy, River Valley, and South Gallia High Schools.

The Ohio Valley Bank donated desk calendars and other items. The OVB door prize was won by Cindy Wilson. There were many prize drawing winners. Members are encouraged to continue to bring donations for the prize drawing to raise money for the newsletter. Donations are always accepted at each meeting for our scholarship fund and community service project, the Snack Pack and Back Pack Program.

ORTA representative Karen Butt, President Gail Belville, Vice President Karen Polycn, Treasurer Jack James and Secretary Chris Williams. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/08/web1_IMG_4193.jpg ORTA representative Karen Butt, President Gail Belville, Vice President Karen Polycn, Treasurer Jack James and Secretary Chris Williams.