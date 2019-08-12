GRT awards scholarships

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Retired Teachers met at noon on June 13 at First Baptist Church in Gallipolis.

Youth pastor Nathan Dupont led the group in an invocation and President Gail Belville led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag prior to a potluck luncheon. With Flag Day being the next day, the tables were decorated in a red, white and blue patriotic theme by Nancy Hood. Retired Teacher Peggy Tope Davenport, on behalf of Tope’s Furniture Galleries, prepared summer-themed table favors for all.

The secretary’s report was read by Chris Williams and the treasurer’s report was given by Jack James. Both were approved by the membership. May birthdays recognized: Lorna Nomina, Jean Meek, and Lynn Arnott. Nancy Hood was recognized for having a June birthday. A “thinking of you/get well” card was mailed to Fannie and Tom Metcalf and sympathy cards were mailed to the Grimm and Powell families.

The Scholarship Committee comprised of Chairman Letty Willis and members Nancy Hood and Beth James presented the recipients of the 2019 scholarships. They were: Justin McClelland, son of Jared and Jennifer McClelland, a recent graduate of GAHS. He plans to attend Capitol University in the fall to major in Intervention Education; Skylar Jones, daughter of Eric and Chasity Baker, a recent graduate of RVHS. She plans to attend Morehead State University in the fall to major in Agricultural Education; and Nicholas Hicks, son of Corrina Conley, a recent graduate of SGHS but he was unable to attend.

Recent teacher retirees were invited to the meeting. Helenlu Morgan accepted the invitation and was recognized and congratulated on her recent retirement from principal at Washington Elementary.

Tope’s Furniture Galleries and Acquisitions Fine Jewelry each donated a door prize for the meeting. The recipient of the framed Gallipolis City Park Bandstand print was Letty Willis and the necklace was won by Gail Belville. Raffle winners were numerous and donations for this from the membership are always welcome as the proceeds go to help fund the newsletter. Donations for the scholarship fund and our community service Snack Pack Back Pack program are collected at each meeting.

