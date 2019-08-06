Boy Scout and Girl Scout Awards

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts received awards and recognition for projects entered in the Gallia Junior Fair recently.

Girl Scouts

Daisy Samaria Evans received a trophy for miscellaneous arts and craft projects. Brownie Mackenzie Bradbury received a trophy in photography. Junior Sophie Clark received a trophy in collages, mobiles, mosaics and sculptures. Junior Kate Evans received trophies in miscellaneous baked goods and recycling. Junior Brynna Dodrill got trophies in needlecraft, knitting or crochet and sewing. Cadette Leylah Eplin received a trophy in painting, sketching and drawing. Ambassador Elizabeth Hoover received a trophy in creative writing.

Boy Scouts

Easton Merrill, Bear Rank, received a blue ribbon in Pinewood Derby Car. Jase Hoover, Bear Rank, received a blue ribbon in Shavings and Chips. Xhiere Minnis, Webelos Rank, received a blue ribbon in Community and First Responder. Julian Eplin, Webelos Rank, received a blue ribbon in Pinewood Derby Car. Isaiah Stinson, Life Rank, received a blue ribbon in Eagle Project. Gage Smith, Eagle Rank, received a blue ribbon in Scout Craft. Adam Stout, Eagle Rank, received a blue ribbon in Scout Skill.