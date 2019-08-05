Veterans Commission supplies veteran televisions

The Gallia Veterans Service Commission board members stand with retired World War II Navy veteran and Abbyshire Place resident Kermit Fisher.

Galllia Veterans Service Commission board members Gary Fenderbosch, of the VVA, Bob McCarley of the American Legion, Tom White of the VFW, Keith Jeffers of the DAV and David McCoy of AmVets stand with televisions for veterans living in Abbyshire Place. According to Alicia Simpkins, facility representative, she had reached out to the commission seeking help for a fundraiser. Commission members replied that they would come and donate 16 televisions and mounts to the facility for the veteran residents living there. The televisions were donated in late July.