Tractor Supply to host animal swap event

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? If so, mark your calendars for Aug. 10, because the Tractor Supply Company store in Gallipolis will be hosting an animal swap event and everyone is invited.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.

“As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers,” said Joyce McDonald, manager of the Gallipolis Tractor Supply. “We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start.”

In addition to the animal swap, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a Bake Sale.

Tractor Supply is located at 600 Silver Bridge Plaza. Please contact the Gallipolis Tractor Supply store at 740-441-8949 for more details.

Submitted by Tractor Supply.