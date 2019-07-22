2019 Davis Reunion

GALLIPOLIS — The 56th meeting of the descendants of Jacob N.M. and Maggie T. Sluyter Davis met at the Christ United Methodist CHurch on July 7 at 1 p.m.

The weather was hot and clear, visitors said.

The blessing was presented by Randall Davis prior to a potluck meal.

Immediately following the meal, a business meeting was called to order by President Mike Davis. Minutes from the 2018 reunion were read by Meredith Davis, secretary. Offiers for the coming year will be Matt Davis, president, Noreda Houck, vice president, and Pat Davis, secretary.

Edward Church traveling 560 miles to attend received a small prize. Noreda Houck received a smal prize for having the most family members present, 14.

Only one death was recorded since last year, Larry Church, December 7, 2018.

Births recorded were Zoey Quinn Perkins to Ciera Church and Robert Perkins on June 18, 2019. Zoey is the granddaughter of Edward Church and the great-granddaughter of Wilbert Gail Church. John Lincoln Gruber was born to James and Robin Gruber on September 27, 2018. Michael Angelo Tuzzieno III was born to Michael and Amy Tuzzieno on March 4, 2019 and Charlotte Marie Graham was born to Roger and Dana Graham on June 10, 2019. Lincoln, Michael and Charlotte are all great-grandchildren of Noreda Houck.

Marriages recorded were Stephen R. Plybon (grandson of July Plybon and great-great grandson of Walter S. Davis) to Erica Kay-Dawn Ross on June 1, 2019. Oliver Rucker to Dillon Ragan (great-grandson of Noreda Houck and great-great-grandson of Lowell Davis) born on June 8, 2019.

Next year’s reunion will be held July 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church on Lower River Road.

Albums with family pictures were on display along with sharing of past family life of the late Jim Davis and ila Davis Hineman provided by Lillian Ruth Thomas, ALma harris, Bree Ramey and Sabrina Rife. Also, a poem was given by the late Cynthia Thomas Langona.

Those in attendance were Bobbi Thomas, Lillian Ruth Thomas, Meredith and Pat Davis, Mike Davis, Matt Davis, Randal Davis, Rick Thomas, Bree Ramey, Adam and Shannon Blitz, Edward Church, Jack and Sabrina Rife, Julia Plybon, Billy A. Davis, Noreda Houck, Ashley Houck, Keegan Camphill, David Houck, Stephanie Houck, Neil Houck, Amber Houck, Skylar Houck, Evan Houck, Hayden Houck, Bella Houck, Jim and Alma Harris and James Harris.