GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as presented by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: July 17

Total Headage: 152

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers 600-700 pounds: $120.00-$132.00; 700-800 pounds: $123.00-$127.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700 pounds: $100.00-$115.00; Steer Calves 300-400 pounds: $150.00 – $156.00; 400-500 pounds: $140.00 – $155.00; 500-600 pounds: $129.00 – $135.00; Heifer Calves 300-500 pounds: $120.00 – $135.00; 500-600 pounds: $110.00-$129.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400 pounds: $135.00-$142.50; 400-600 pounds: $110.00-$121.00; 600-800 pounds: $112.00-$129.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm & Utility: $45.00 – $62.00; Bred Cows: $230.00 – $520.00

Bulls

By Weight: $56.00-$95.00

Small Animals

Feeder Lambs: $120.00; Aged Goats: $45.00-$125.00; Market Hogs: $34.00-$41.00; Sows: $4.00; Boars: $.30

Comments

Small Animal Sale July 27 at 2 p.m. All small animals welcome.