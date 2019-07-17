Edward Jones adds financial advisor

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Isaac Mills announced recently that a second financial advisor, Jennifer Rose, has joined his office in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Mills said, “I’m very impressed with Jennifer and I’m sure my clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Jennifer will help provide the high level of service investors in Gallipolis have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Isaac and meeting investors in this area. I’ve come to admire his professionalism, and I believe working with him will make me a better financial advisor,” said Rose.

