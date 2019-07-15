Job’s Daughters holds installation

MIDDLEPORT — Job’s Daughters International Bethel #62 of Middleport held their installation of Officers on Sunday, June 30. Additionally, Bethel #62 is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Middleport and has played a role in countless young women’s lives.

Job’s Daughters International has a rich heritage and tradition. According to their website,”The group was founded in 1920 to provide an opportunity for young women to work together, to learn about themselves and to help others. Job’s Daughters is open to girls ages 10 to 20 who have a Masonic Relationship (through either a relative or sponsorship.) For 99 years, Job’s Daughters has been actively promoting friendship and service. The organization was founded by Mrs. Ethel T. Wead Mick in Omaha, Nebraska. The group takes its name from the Book of Job, and in particular to a reference in the 42nd Chapter that says, “And in all the land were no women found so fair as the Daughters of Job.”

Meetings follow a long tradition of order. The Officers wear traditional Grecian robes, symbols of democracy and equality, provided by the Bethel. Other members wear dresses to meetings. Meetings are held twice a month. Programs are planned and conducted by the members with the help of adult volunteers.

The following young ladies were installed as officers for the Job’s Daughters International Bethel #62 in Middleport: Honored Queen – Morissa Barcus; Senior Princess – Carmin Barcus; Guide – Cyanne Pearce; Marshal – Grace Matheny; Chaplin – Lila Barcus; Librarian – Shylah McCartney; First Messenger – Leah Taylor; Fourth Messenger – Hayleigh Taylor; Senior Custodian – Brookelynn Stollar; and Junior Custodian – Tyler Taylor. Bethel Guardian is Joyce Stewart. Associate Bethel Guardian is Terry Barcus. Council Members are Don Stivers, Dave Mattox, Celsete Prince, Erika Fox, Nakita Barcus, and Ann Mattox.

Newly installed Honor Queen Morissa Barcus said, “I hope we have a great year! My favorite thing about Job’s Daughters is all of the new people I get to meet as well as attending Grand Session.” Additionally, Morissa serves as Grand Bethel Inner Guard for the State Of Ohio. She has been involved in Job’s Daughters for nearly four years and is an ambassador for HIKE.

HIKE, Hearing Improvement Kid’s Endowment Fund, Inc., is a non-profit charity incorporated under the laws of the state of Nebraska and registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt charity. It is administered by a Board of Directors composed of individuals in the fields of audiology, business, education, labor, law and medicine. The HIKE Fund, Inc., has awarded many types of devices for the hearing impaired including hearing aids, FM systems, closed caption converters, tactile units, alerting systems, and specialized sports equipment. Morissa alone has raised $3,200 for HIKE, the most raised by any girl in the state of Ohio.

As part of the Masonic family, Job’s Daughters hosted a large number of Masonic supporters for their installation. The following Masonic organizations were represented to show support for the young ladies of Bethel #62. Masonic Lodges included Morning Dawn #7 of Gallipolis, Paramuthia #25 of Athens, Vinton #131 of Vinton, Middleport #363 of Middleport, Harrisonville #411 of Harrisonville, Shade River #453 of Chester, Siloam #456 of Cheshire, and Clifton #23 of Mason, West Virginia, and a District Deputy Grand Master of the 12th Masonic District. Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite was represented by members from The Valley of Gallipolis, The Valley of Cambridge, and The Valley of Columbus. York Rite Bodies represented included Pomeroy Chapter #80 and Athens Chapter #39 Royal Arch Masons, Bosworth Council #46 and Athens Council #15 Royal and Select Masons, Ohio Valley Commandery #24 and Athens Commandery #24 of Knights Templar. Tri Rivers Chapter Order of DeMolay, Aladdin Shrine of Columbus, and Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, WV, were represented. Order of Eastern Star Chapters Racine #134, Athens #175, Harrisonville #255, Gallipolis #283, Vinton #375, and Mason #157 had members in attendance.

According to Bethel guardian Joyce Stewart, “To be a member of Job’s Daughters is to be part of a group that promotes friendship among young women and confidence in themselves. As a member you will learn skills that will help you throughout your life. You will become part of an organization that serves the community. Most importantly, you will have fun.”

Job’s Daughters International Bethel #62 meet at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of September through June at the Middleport Masonic Temple. Anyone wishing for more information or interested in joining may call Joyce Stewart at 740-416-9470.

Information provided by Jordan Pickens.