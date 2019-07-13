Compston joins Ohio Army National Guard

Wellston resident, Andrew Michael Compston, enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at the MEPS Center in Columbus, for an eight-year commitment. Andrew is a graduate of River Valley High School, Class of 2019, and is presently a freshmen attending the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. He will be attending his Basic Training (12 weeks) at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and complete his Army Individual Training (eight weeks) for his military occupation/specialty 92A10, Automated Logistics Specialist, at Fort Lee, Virginia. Andrew will be going to Basic as a guaranteed E-2 because he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Upon completion of U.S. Army Basic Training and AIT, he will be assigned to Echo Company 237th Forward Support Battalion stationed at Springfield – Beckly Air National Guard Base in Springfield. The 237th Forward Support Battalion falls under the command of the 37th Armored Brigade in the Ohio Army National Guard. Andrew is the son of Kevin and Angela Compston of Wellston.

