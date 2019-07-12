20 years celebration

GALLIPOLIS — Twenty years ago, a small group of people began meeting as a church in a small office building behind the Car Quest Auto Parts warehouse in Gallipolis.

In 1999, they officially became New Life Church of God of Gallipolis. Many in the area know the church as the one that went from “a tavern to a temple” since 10 years ago they moved into the old French Quarters building at 576 State Route 7 North across from Quality Inn and Speedway in Kanauga. Many others are familiar with the church because of their concerts with a number of professional Southern Gospel groups.

Current Pastor Gregory Sears, founding Pastor Rick Towe, and the congregation want to invite everyone to join with them for their special 10/20 celebration on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the church. An extra special invitation is extended to anyone who has ever attended the church.

Sunday School classes for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. At 10:45 a.m., a photo story showing the remodeling of the current building will be shown. All will join together for worship services at 11 a.m. The morning message will be presented by the Church of God’s Administrative Bishop for the State of Ohio, Ron K. Martin. All are invited to join for a time of fellowship during a covered-dish lunch at 12:30 p.m. At noon, there will be a special gospel sing with Jimmy Howson, Mark Coleman, and Rick Towe. The normal 6 p.m. worship service will be canceled on July 14 because of the special sing.

