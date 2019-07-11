Area veterans and supporters recognized

GALLIPOLIS — Certificates and presentations were presented at Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant in Gallipolis on July 3 to area veterans and supporters.

They were originally presented to special persons and sponsors at the Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic in Huntington that took place June 1.

The follow individuals received plaques and or certificates: Gold Sponsors recognized were Zack and Scotty’s Restaurant and VFW Post 4464 and its honor guard. Scarlet Sponsor recognized was Ohio Valley Bank. Vietnam Green Sponsors recognized were AMVETS Post 23, Marine Corps League, MGM, and Detachment 1180. Khaki Sponsors recognized were DAV Post 141, American Legion Post 27 and Gallia Auto Sales. Special recognition was given to Amy DiSantis, Bill Mangus and Mike Plymale.

The awards were presented by Ron Wroblewski, President of the Marine Corps Coordinating Council and Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949, sponsoring groups of the event.

This was the eighth year for the event and this year set a record for attendance and a record for free lunches for military, veterans and their guests. This year we fed over 1,250.

The menu offered at the event included hot dogs, barbecue, baked chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, lettuce salad, watermelon, soft drinks and water and soft serve ice cream. All were free to military, veterans and their guests.

There were rides in the Ohio River on World War II landing craft, booths, military displays and demonstrations, classic and antique cars and much more. Next year’s event is slated to take place May 30, 2020.

