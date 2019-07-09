GAHS Alumni Association awards scholarships

GALLIPOLIS — Each year, the Gallia Academy High School Alumni Association chooses two from the graduating class to receive a onetime $1,000 scholarship.

This year’s chosen recipients are Ashton Webb and Nicholas Sheets. Webb plans to attend Ohio University and Sheets plans to attend the University of Rio Grande.

According to members, the organization has many goals and the primary one is to make sure two graduates from each class since 1995 are chosen for the scholarship award. The scholarship committee meets after each school year ends and reviews all the applications submitted by seniors. Many requirements for each scholarship are reviewed and then the winner is determined by a majority vote.

Ina Belle Sibley serves as scholarship chairwoman with Claudia Miller, Phyllis Stewart, Linda Carroll and Letty Willis as committee members.

