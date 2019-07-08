Gallia NRA fundraising event

GALLIPOLIS — A Gallia NRA Fundraiser was held April 27 and reportedly was a sell-out event at Courtside Bar and Grill with 225 individuals gathering for a prime rib dinner along with an auction and prizes.

All programs were reportedly donated by French City Press. Denny Coburn gave the blessing followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The auction was led by Lee Johnson. Residents of Gallia, Meigs and Mason counties were present.

Seventy-nine members purchased the Big Shooter package at $300 each. Jeff Bickley of Hoon Construction and John Dixon of Under Water Diving each donated $2,500 with the Pioneer package. Cinda Stevens of Johnny on the Spot, Rees Toler of The Korner, Dr. Earnest L. Trent of Crusader Firearms and Lynn Angell of Angell Accounting each donated $1,500 with the Freedom package. David Duncan, Billy McCulty II, Tim Scites and Dan G. Edwards II donated $750 each with the Heritage package.

The Gallia Area Committee also traded calendars for a $50 donation that have a drawing each day throughout the year for select firearms. Supporters of the event claim the banquet has ranked in the top 20 in the country for donations per capita and in the top five in Ohio per capita.

Money raised at the event reportedly comes back to support area shooting activities like the Gallia Gun Club and 4-H safety classes.

Gallia Area Friends of the NRA Local Committee looks forward to celebrating its 25th consecutive year in 2020 for the NRA Fundraiser Foundation.

From left to right, Jeff Bickley of Hoon Construction and John Dixon of Under Water Diving each donated $2,500. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_0708191733a2.jpg From left to right, Jeff Bickley of Hoon Construction and John Dixon of Under Water Diving each donated $2,500. From left to right, Cinda Stevens of Johnny on the Spot, Rees Toler of The Korner, Dr. Earnest L. Trent of Crusader Firearms and Lynn Angell of Angell Accounting each donated $1,500. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_0708191732a2.jpg From left to right, Cinda Stevens of Johnny on the Spot, Rees Toler of The Korner, Dr. Earnest L. Trent of Crusader Firearms and Lynn Angell of Angell Accounting each donated $1,500. From left to right, David Duncan, Billy McCulty II, Tim Scites and Dan G. Edwards II donated $750 each. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/07/web1_07081917332.jpg From left to right, David Duncan, Billy McCulty II, Tim Scites and Dan G. Edwards II donated $750 each.