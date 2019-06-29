Foundation makes donations

Gallia County Charitable Foundation making donation to the VFW Honor Guard 4464. Pictured left to right, front row: Brian Vance, Henry Maynard, Post Commander Bill Mangus and Gallia County Probate/Juvenile Judge Thomas S.Molton. Back row, left to right: Retired Judge D. Dean Evans, Carroll Taylor, John Watson, Rick Howell, and Attorney David C. Evans.

Gallia County Charitable Foundation donation to Gallia County EmancipationCelebration for the 2019 Emancipation Celebration that will be held on Saturday, September 21-22 at the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds. Pictured left to right front row: Emancipation President Andy Gilmore, Emancipation Trustee Glenn Miller, Attorney David C. Evans and back row: Retired Judge D. Dean Evans and Gallia County Probate and Juvenile Judge Thomas S. Moulton.