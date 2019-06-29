Morgan, May wedding announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Morgan are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Ashley Hope Morgan and Justin Daniel May, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry May. The upcoming wedding is scheduled for July 20 at the River of Life Methodist Church in Addison.

