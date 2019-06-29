Gallia Jr. Fair dedicates book to Lakin

This year the Gallia County Junior Fair dedicated the annual fair book to Richard “Dick” Lakin. Lakin served as a fair director from 1953 to 1982 and served as President during the fairs of 1959 to 1962. Pictured above is his daughter, Becky Elliott, displaying the dedication page in the fair book.

The Gallia County Junior Fair Board recently sponsored a fair book cover design contest for the 70th annual fair. The winning design was submitted by Kate Evans, daughter of Dwight and Amy Evans. Pictured above is Kate showing her design which is on the cover of the 2019 fair book.