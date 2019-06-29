OVS appears on WV public TV

The Ohio Valley Symphony with guest artist Michael Johnathon performing Songs of Rural America will be on West Virginia Public Television July 6 at 8 p.m. The Colony Club will be showing it on its big screen. Johnathon chose the OVS to premier his new show on the stage of the historic Ariel Opera House Feb. 22 and originally premiered on RFDTV.

