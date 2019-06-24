McClelland named Mills Memorial Scholarship recipient

Gallia Academy High School recently announced that Justin McClelland has been awarded the 2019 Jamie Mills Memorial Athletic Scholarship. Justin is the son of Jared and Jennifer McClelland of Bidwell. To be considered for the scholarship, the student must have earned four varsity letters in his/her athletic career, plan to attend a two or four year institution upon graduation, have an overall GPA of 3.0, and demonstrate financial need. The family of Jamie Mills established this scholarship last year in honor of their brother. A statement from Jamie’s sibling states, “Jamie Mills graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1979. He played football and wrestled and his love of sports continued long after high school. Jamie moved to Florida in his early twenties but loved coming home to Gallipolis to visit friends and family. We, his family, feel fortunate to help a GAHS student in memory of Jamie.”

