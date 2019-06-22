100th Clark Reunion

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Raccoon Creek County Park was the setting for the 100th Clark Family Reunion, held June 9.

Tammie Vaughn asked the blessing on the meal. Vice President Greg Clark conducted the meeting. The oldest member present was John McKeen. The youngest was Emma Thiel, daughter of Brian and Christine Thiel. The meeting ended with the election of offices for the coming year.

Attending were: Jerry and Linda Tatman; Kenny Dekard; Jake and Marlene Jakeway; Polly Elliott; Kyle, Kayla, Kipon and Kaybree Mooney; Jaye Myers; Renee Devon and Halley Barnes; Jason Ward; Tommie Vaughn; Brian Christine and Emma Thiel; Carl and Judy Clark; Matt and Christie Johnson; Waneta Dennie; John and Nancy McKeen; Ann John, Melodie and Caleb Notter; Kenny and Dana Beekman; Justin, Jennifer, Blake, Avery and Audrey McVican; Jieniece and Mark Newberry; Leynnita Edmonds; Jimmy, Mena, Darlis, Cecilia and Diana Periman; Josh Williams; Bradley Burrey; Pilar Ortego; Greg and Aaron Clark; Kevin and Ronda Johnson; Ronnie and June Halley.

