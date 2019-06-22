GCRTA officer installation

Karen Butt, left, Liaison for Southeastern Ohio Retired Teachers Association, recently installed the following new officers for 2019-2021 for the Gallia County Retired Teachers Association: President Gail Belville, second from left, Vice-President Karen Polcyn, Treasurer Jack James and Secretary Chris Williams.
