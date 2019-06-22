Phillips 112th Reunion

PATRIOT — On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Dale Lamphier, widower of Betty Jean Phillips Lamphier, hosted the 112th reunion of the descendants of the George and Maggie Phillips family.

Prior to the family’s gathering at the old home place on Smokey Row Road, they joined descendants of the Paul Tope family for the community memorial service held at the White Cemetery Church on White Cemetery Road.

The Phillips and their friends, while dining on a potluck buffet for which the group is known, enjoyed an afternoon of meeting those new to the gathering, catching up on events of the past year, sharing memories of years gone by and future plans.

Those attending included: Connie Zerkle Crocker, Fred Channel, and Leah Shiffer of Urbana; Adam Cail, Tiffany and Ewing Cail of Cincinnati; David and Sandy Cail of Oakwood; John and Sue Zerkle of Tipp City; Mannyu and Phyllis Payton of Chillicothe; Walter Rose, Dottie rose Roviscane, Rodney and Peggy Roberts, and Ruth Kirkland of Gallipolis; Dale, Peggy, Hadley, and Rhett Lamphier, Christine Phillips of Patriot. Joining the gathering from out of state was Shiretta Boggs of Shalimar, Fla.

